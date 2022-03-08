Former Hibs boss Neil Lennon relishing 'new challenge' in management

The Northern Irishman put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday to go back into management just over a year after leaving Celtic.

Having previously taken charge of Hibs and Bolton Wanderers, as well as his initial spell with Celtic, Lennon has only managed in British football thus far.

But he believes his new role with the reigning champions of Cyprus is ideally suited after looking to broaden his footballing horizons.

Neil Lennon was the manager of Hibs between the summer of 2016 and January 2019. Picture: SNS

He told talkSPORT: “I did a bit of research on it, spoke to representatives of the club, the president and had a look at some of the recent games. I have to say I was quite impressed by the standard and attitude of the players.

"They are the current champions but haven't had a great season this year. The target is to finish the season well and try and win a trophy.

"You always have reservations about any of these things but I always fancied the opportunity to work abroad. I think it will be a nice climate change but that is not the be-all and end-all I think more than anything it is a nice challenge and one that really appeals to me.

"It's a big club. I think it is quite a competitive league and at the end of it if you are successful there is the opportunity to take the club into Europe again.

"I sort of spent a lot of time in Scotland and wanted a new challenge and Omonia are going to give me it.”

Lennon spent two-and-a-half seasons as manager at Easter Road. His first two brought immediate success with promotion from the Championship as title-winners and then came close to finishing in second place, ultimately landing in fourth, upon the club’s return to the top flight.

However, things went awry the following campaign and Lennon exited via mutual consent in late January with the team eighth in the table. He had been suspended by Hibs bosses following an exchange with club employees at training.

