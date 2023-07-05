Former Hibs chief makes six-figure bid for Scottish Premiership striker

The former Blackburn Rovers boss is now in charge of the Georgian side after leaving Easter Road earlier this year to take up the job. He spent 18 months with Hibs trying to establish a better pathway for players between the youth squads and the first team before going back into management.

He’s now looking to raid the Scottish Premiership of affordable talent as has identified the ex-Aberdeen hitman as a signing target.

The 24-year-old has netted 20 times across the last two seasons following his release from Pittodrie. David Martindale told the West Lothian Courier that an offer has been accepted by the Almondvale club.

Former Hibs defender Ryan Porteous in action against Bruce Anderson during a match at Easter Road in 2021. Picture: SNS

He said: "Bruce has been given permission to talk to a club in Georgia. It was a decent six-figure offer to be honest.”

