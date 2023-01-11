The 33-year-old, who fulfilled a first-team coach and conditioning role as part of Shaun Maloney’s backroom staff, has been appointed assistant manager to compatriot Roberto Bordin, who is in his second stint managing Sheriff after returning to the club earlier this week. He previously managed the club between 2016 and 2018, leading them to two league titles, one Moldovan Cup, and one Moldovan Super Cup and winning the Divizia Națională Coach of the year award for 2017.

Zuddas is now at his 11th club and eighth different country since starting his football career with Lazio in 2014, having already had stints at clubs in Italy, Georgia, Cyprus, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, and Scotland.

Sheriff have just had an overhaul of their coaching staff with Bordin also joined by another Italian in long-time colleague Andrea Vezza. The 20-time Moldovan champions haven’t played since November 9 when they defeated Milsami 2-0, and resume action in February when they face FK Partizan in the Europa Conference League in early February. They famously defeated Real Madrid in Spain in September 2021.

Valerio Zuddas, left, with Shaun Maloney during a training session at HTC

Of Maloney’s coaching staff, Gary Caldwell is now manager at Exeter City while Jon Busch, who had a three-month stint as goalkeeping coach during Maloney’s tenure, has joined USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC following a brief spell with youth and amateur side Tampa Bay United.