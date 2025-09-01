Aberdeen have confirmed the deal late on transfer deal - with a Hibs bonus.

Hibs have earned a cash windfall as Premiership rivals Aberdeen sign Kevin Nisbet from Millwall on a permanent transfer.

The striker spent last season on loan and hit the goal trail as the Dons went on to win the Scottish Cup. He returned to the Den with his future uncertain but the former Hibs star has now returned to Pittodrie on a permanent basis, signing a three-year contract.

It comes with a bonus for Nisbet’s ex-side at Easter Road. They inserted a sell-on clause to benefit from any future moves following his switch south of the border from Hibs in 2023, and it’s the Evening News’ understanding that the’ sell on portion could be as high as 25%. Aberdeen are rumoured to have spent six figures on the forward who netted 14 times last season.

Kevin Nisbet to Aberdeen transfer verdict

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin said: “Kevin made a real impact during his time here last season and his arrival provides a long-term solution to our attacking options. He has proven goal scoring ability, and we were really starting to see all that Kevin can offer towards the end of last season. As a Scottish International he helps enhance the identity of our team, which we continue to develop.

“What is most important to us is that Kevin really wanted to be here at Aberdeen. He knows what we are looking to achieve here, and he wants to continue to be a part of that. We believe he will be a key figure for us in the years to come and his experience and leadership will be invaluable to the squad.”

The striker himself said: “It’s great to be back. Ever since I left it was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to come back but I am here, so I’m delighted. The way last season finished I felt I was really hitting my best form, and I felt at home here.

Why Kevin Nisbet opted for Aberdeen transfer

“It’s good to get my long-term future settled. It’s a great club, there is a good atmosphere around the place, there’s a brilliant dressing room and when I have got all of that, that’s when I play my best football.

“The gaffer really helped me improve my game last season. I want to keep improving and this is the best place for it. I’m feeling fit, I’m mentally and physically ready to come and help the team, on and off the pitch.”

Millwall’s statement reads: “Millwall Football Club can confirm that Kevin Nisbet has joined Aberdeen on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old striker, who joined from Hibernian in the summer of 2023, scored five times in 34 appearances for The Lions across two seasons, with a season-long loan at Aberdeen in 2024/25. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Kevin for his efforts whilst at The Den.