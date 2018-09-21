Former Hibs defender Liam Fontaine releases debut music single

Former Hibs defender Liam Fontaine is aiming to hit the right notes both on and off the park after releasing his debut single.

'Life Lessons' was released today by the current Ross County centre back across a range of platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Fontaine has displayed his musical talents before, uploading a YouTube performance of "Straight out of Leith" in 2017, with the 32-year-old playing guitar as well as providing vocals.

During an interview last year, he said his music was his form of escapism during a spell out injured with Hibs.

The defender, who spent three-and-a-half years at Easter Road, won the 2016 Scottish Cup with Hibs and helped them gain promotion back to the Scottish Premiership before heading to the Highlands.

He also scored in the 2016 League Cup final defeat to current club Ross County.

Fontaine has the Highland derby against Inverness Caley Thistle tomorrow, with Inverness also having their own musician in Riccardo Calder, who spoke this week about his love of rap music.