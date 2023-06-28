Jason Cummings enjoyed a prolific stint for Central Coast Mariners in Australia. Picture: Mark Brake/Getty Images

The former Hibs forward reignited his career and his love for the game when he joined the A-League side in January last year, hitting 31 goals in 50 games and helping the Mariners to the 2022/23 Championship title. A move to India was mooted in April and confirmed early on June 28. The transfer was announced by Mohun Bagan with a video proclaiming Cummings as the ‘agent of chaos’; a nod to a line from the Joker in the Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’. Cummings has a tattoo of the Joker’s mouth on his hand which he uses in goal celebrations.

Mohun Bagan are also nicknamed the Mariners and in a strange coincidence given Cummings’ youth football days with Hearts and Hibs, play in maroon and green stripes. Founded in 1889 they are one of the oldest football clubs in Asia and have former Motherwell centre-back Carl McHugh and Florentin Pogba, brother of Paul and twin of former Partick Thistle forward Mathias, on their books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cummings began his senior career at Easter Road before joining Nottingham Forest. Loan spells with Rangers, Peterborough, and Luton followed before a permanent move to Shrewsbury Town. He returned to Scotland with Dundee in 2021 before moving to Australia.

He said of his move: “I have been following Indian football for the past few years and when I got the offer from Mohun Bagan, I started my research. In the process, I learnt about the legacy of the club. I am hopeful of adding a few more trophies to the cabinet in the next three years.”