Former Hibs, Dundee, and Rangers forward Jason Cummings makes money-spinning move to India
The former Hibs forward reignited his career and his love for the game when he joined the A-League side in January last year, hitting 31 goals in 50 games and helping the Mariners to the 2022/23 Championship title. A move to India was mooted in April and confirmed early on June 28. The transfer was announced by Mohun Bagan with a video proclaiming Cummings as the ‘agent of chaos’; a nod to a line from the Joker in the Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’. Cummings has a tattoo of the Joker’s mouth on his hand which he uses in goal celebrations.
Mohun Bagan are also nicknamed the Mariners and in a strange coincidence given Cummings’ youth football days with Hearts and Hibs, play in maroon and green stripes. Founded in 1889 they are one of the oldest football clubs in Asia and have former Motherwell centre-back Carl McHugh and Florentin Pogba, brother of Paul and twin of former Partick Thistle forward Mathias, on their books.
Cummings began his senior career at Easter Road before joining Nottingham Forest. Loan spells with Rangers, Peterborough, and Luton followed before a permanent move to Shrewsbury Town. He returned to Scotland with Dundee in 2021 before moving to Australia.
He said of his move: “I have been following Indian football for the past few years and when I got the offer from Mohun Bagan, I started my research. In the process, I learnt about the legacy of the club. I am hopeful of adding a few more trophies to the cabinet in the next three years.”
Mariners boss Nick Montgomery added: “Jason’s contribution to the Mariners and the A-League has been nothing short of incredible. I was in no doubt of his quality and he is an inspiration for the way he reignited his career. Whilst we are obviously sad to be losing Jason, we are very proud to have helped him achieve his ambition of becoming a Socceroo and representing Australia at a World Cup. He leaves the club a legend for his contribution both on and off the field, not only his goals but his leadership.”