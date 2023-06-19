Former Hibs favourite ends speculation over future as he signs for new club

Former Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has a new club after leaving Dutch side Feyenoord as a free agent at the end of last season. The 33-year-old was part of the squad that reached the final of the Europa Conference League last season, losing to Roma, before winning the Eredivisie title this season.

The Israeli internationalist found gametime limited at De Kuip, making 20 appearances during his two seasons in Rotterdam with nearly half of his minutes coming in the early rounds of the Conference League competition. He kept six clean sheets but failed to make a single appearance during the title-winning campaign as he played second fiddle to first choice Justin Bijlow.

Marciano had been linked with a return to his homeland, with Maccabi Haifa also keeping tabs on his situation along with Be’er Sheva, although he had a new offer from Feyenoord as well. However, it is understood that his lack of gametime at club level was affecting his international chances, with the former Ashdod No.1 failing to make a single Israel squad during the 2022/23 season.

Former Hibs 'keeper Ofir Marciano has returned home to Israel after eight years in Europe

Be’er Sheva finished second in the Israeli Premier League, qualifying for the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. However, the Camels are also seeded in the draw so Marciano will avoid a potential reunion with former club Hibs for this round at least.

Marciano told Be’er Sheva’s website: “After eight years I’m back in Israel and I’m very happy to do so at Hapoel Be’er Sheva. So far, I’ve had the chance to play at Turner Stadium for the national team. In these matches I’ve felt great support from the fans in the stands and I imagine that doesn’t even come close to what I’ll experience from the Be’er Sheva fans. I can’t wait to step onto the pitch as the team’s goalkeeper, to receive your encouragement, and to bring with me the experience I’ve acquired and the ambition with which I’ll go into the upcoming season.”