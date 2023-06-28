Former Hibs favourite 'in talks' with rival Scottish Premiership side
The 36-year-old is a free agent after his departure from Dundee United was confirmed on Tuesday evening following the Tannadice side’s relegation from the cinch Premiership.
A number of clubs are said to be chasing the former Scotland international, though the Daily Record are reporting St Mirren have already opened talks about his signing as they seek a target-man forward to replace Curtis Main.
Fletcher netted ten goals in 39 appearances last term, including the winner from the penalty spot as United defeated Hibs 2-1 at Tannadice in April.
Fletcher came through the ranks at Easter Road at the tail end of the oft-celebrated “golden generation” of young players. He scored 52 goals in 189 appearances over five-and-a-bit seasons in the first-team, eventually earning a multi-million pound move to Burnley in the English Premier League.