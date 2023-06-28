News you can trust since 1873
Former Hibs favourite 'in talks' with rival Scottish Premiership side

Former Hibs forward Steven Fletcher is in talks for an immediate return to the Scottish top flight, according to reports.
By Craig Fowler
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST

The 36-year-old is a free agent after his departure from Dundee United was confirmed on Tuesday evening following the Tannadice side’s relegation from the cinch Premiership.

A number of clubs are said to be chasing the former Scotland international, though the Daily Record are reporting St Mirren have already opened talks about his signing as they seek a target-man forward to replace Curtis Main.

Fletcher netted ten goals in 39 appearances last term, including the winner from the penalty spot as United defeated Hibs 2-1 at Tannadice in April.

Steven Fletcher is a free agent after leaving Dundee United following their relegation from the Scottish top flight. Picture: SNSSteven Fletcher is a free agent after leaving Dundee United following their relegation from the Scottish top flight. Picture: SNS
Steven Fletcher is a free agent after leaving Dundee United following their relegation from the Scottish top flight. Picture: SNS
Fletcher came through the ranks at Easter Road at the tail end of the oft-celebrated “golden generation” of young players. He scored 52 goals in 189 appearances over five-and-a-bit seasons in the first-team, eventually earning a multi-million pound move to Burnley in the English Premier League.

