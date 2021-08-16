Former Hibs favourite Marvin Bartley suspended for Easter Road return as SFA hand down second penalty
Marvin Bartley will be absent from Livingston’s trip to his former club Hibs on August 28 as the SFA reimposed a two-match ban on the player/coach.
Bartley automatically received a two-match ban at the conclusion of last season after crossing the threshold for yellow-card offences.
The Lions’ assistant manager didn’t feature in either of their first two league games, away to Rangers and home to Aberdeen, but his presence in the dugout meant he didn’t fulfil the requirements of the ban, with his club admitting he should have been forced to watch the matches from the stand.
As a result, the SFA have reimposed the ban and Bartley, 35, will not be able to feature in the match-day squad or assist manager David Martindale in the away dugout when Livi visit Leith later this month.
Bartley will also be absent from this Saturday’s trip to Motherwell after Livingston accepted the ban.