Former Hibs favourite sees promise in gaffer Gray's game plan - despite Cup shock

Scott Allan and Martin Boyle tussle for the ball in Saturday's clash in Kelty.

Allan praises old team-mate for giving players ‘freedom’ to attack

Former Hibs favourite Scott Allan has backed David Gray to turn around the fortunes of his old club. And, despite starring in Kelty’s shock 1-0 win over Gray’s men on Saturday, the midfielder says he can already see signs of improvement under the new gaffer.

Allan, a player whose guile and craft helped him achieve cult status over three different spells at Hibs, believes former team-mate Gray has added athleticism to a team who played plenty of good football last season – without always getting the results. His confidence in the boss wasn’t rocked, he insists, by being part of the Kelty side who gave the Hibees a Premier Sports Cup kicking.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with Dave, and if I put my Hibs hat on for a few minutes, you can really see what they’re trying to do compared to last year,” said Allan, the veteran adding: “We managed to defend - but there was a way of playing there. It was really hard for us to play out, they had a high line about halfway and it meant they were able to quickly regain the ball.

“They’re getting Martin Boyle in positions where he can hurt teams higher up the pitch. I’ve been there myself playing with him; if you get him high you can just turn and put the ball into space.

“He got into those positions on Saturday and on another day might’ve scored two or three. I think what Dave’s done will stand them in good stead going into the start of the season.

“Dave has obviously been around there for three or four years with different managers. Learning different styles give you a good vantage point to take into your coaching career.

“He knows all those players inside out and he’ll have looked at it to see how he can get the best out of the likes of Boyle, Joe Newell and Dylan Vente, who scores if you give him chances.

“It’s good to see young Rudi Molotnikov coming through the youth system, he looks a real livewire and is strong as well. They look really athletic, it’s an athletic a Hibs team as I’ve seen in a long time. Hibs will be a real threat moving forward.”

While Gray has spoken about his desire to build a team capable of adapting to different circumstances, Allan doesn’t see Hibs venturing too far from the best traditions of the club, saying: “He can be pragmatic, but he has the players to play a good style of football, and he will give them freedom. When I watched Boyle last year, he was playing 30 yards deeper because of how they were trying to build from the back.

“If Boyley runs off you and the ball’s right, he’s in because he’s so quick. I think that will be the way they will go this year. Newell can hit those passes, the boy Levitt can see a pass, so they have a lot of tools in their armoury.

“Up the top end, they haven’t really made any signings as of yet, and the squad is still quite bloated. I’d imagine there’d be outgoings and quite a few incomings.”

Asked if the Hibs fans who made their feelings known at full-time on Saturday needed to show patience, a grinning Allan said: “Listen, I’ve had the shoe on the other foot coming to these grounds, and it’s difficult. You see results (in this competition) over the last few years and teams can get them. It’s hard to play against.

“Hibs did still threaten, they got in behind and we had great last ditch blocks, doubling up and the goalkeeper pulling off saves. It wasn’t as if Hibs were playing and not creating chances, but I can see the fans’ frustration.

“That’s the pressure that comes with playing for Hibs, you’re expected to win these types of games. But listen, I’ve been in a Hibs team and it isn’t easy.”