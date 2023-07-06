News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: New dates added including Edinburgh
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Former Hibs favourite 'set for move' to new club managed by Hearts hero

Former Hibs favourite is on trial with cinch League One side Cove Rangers, it has been reported.
By Craig Fowler
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST

The 34-year-old Nigerian is a free agent after leaving Greenock Morton at the end of last season and, according to the Press and Journal, is seeking to impress ex-Hearts hero Paul Hartley as he looks to find a new club.

Should Ambrose win a move to the Aberdeen side it will be his seventh different home in Scottish football, having also represented Celtic, Livingston, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 51-cap international spent just under two years at Easter Road, beginning in February 2017 with an initial loan move from Celtic. He then joined permanently in the summer before helping Neil Lennon’s side to a top-four finish and record points total. He would spend another six months in Leith before leaving the following January to join Frank Lampard’s Derby County side, though he didn’t play a single game before moving on.

Former Hibs defender Efe Ambrose is training with Cove Rangers. Picture: SNSFormer Hibs defender Efe Ambrose is training with Cove Rangers. Picture: SNS
Former Hibs defender Efe Ambrose is training with Cove Rangers. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Related topics:Cove RangersLeague OnePaul HartleyCeltic