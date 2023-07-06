Former Hibs favourite 'set for move' to new club managed by Hearts hero

The 34-year-old Nigerian is a free agent after leaving Greenock Morton at the end of last season and, according to the Press and Journal, is seeking to impress ex-Hearts hero Paul Hartley as he looks to find a new club.

Should Ambrose win a move to the Aberdeen side it will be his seventh different home in Scottish football, having also represented Celtic, Livingston, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic.

The 51-cap international spent just under two years at Easter Road, beginning in February 2017 with an initial loan move from Celtic. He then joined permanently in the summer before helping Neil Lennon’s side to a top-four finish and record points total. He would spend another six months in Leith before leaving the following January to join Frank Lampard’s Derby County side, though he didn’t play a single game before moving on.

Former Hibs defender Efe Ambrose is training with Cove Rangers. Picture: SNS

