Former Hibs goalscoring hero insists club should do what it takes to bring back Martin Boyle

The 39-year-old netted 104 times for the Easter Road side across two spells with his boyhood heroes and reckons the current team is lacking a bit of ruthlessness in attack.

He credits Boyle with saving Hibs from relegation trouble prior to the attacker’s move to Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia this past January.

The Australian international made the switch due to a huge increase in his weekly wage as he sought to set his family up for life. However, his future is now in doubt following Al-Faisaly’s relegation over the summer.

Hibs have made an offer to try and bring the player back to Leith. For Riordan, doing what it takes to bring Boyle home is a “no-brainer”.

"I watched them against St Johnstone. I didn't think we were the best and they went down to ten men. I still think we're lacking goals. We need someone who can shoot. We're lacking a bit of firepower in my eyes,” he told the Evening News.

“I'm a bit disappointed over Aiden McGeady’s injury. I thought he'd be a good signing and now he's out for the next ten weeks at least.

“I hope they can push it and get Boyle in, if I'm being honest. It would make a mega-difference. He's saved our bacon the last couple of seasons. If we didn't have Boyle in the team we would have been close to the bottom, certainly.

“It's a no brainer for me. I'd be pushing the boat out to get him and give him a good contract.”

Riordan, like most Hibs fans, is looking forward to this Sunday’s match with Capital neighbours Hearts. Though Robbie Neilson’s side remained undefeated against their rivals last season in four games, winning twice, Riordan believes Hibs have just as much chance of victory.

“I think it's 50-50. Hearts are quite strong. They've put together a good squad. They've recently got Lawrence Shankland and they've already got Liam Boyce, wee Barrie McKay, Gary Mackay-Steven and other guys, so it's a really strong team,” he said.

“But derbies are different. It's about who takes their chances on the day and the team which is more up for it.”

