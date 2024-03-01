Former Hibs head coach 'getting stronger' after health scare

Back in February, football fans across the UK were united in concern for Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray when it was announced that the former Hibs man would step back from his duties for 'six to eight weeks' in order to receive medical treatment.

The nature of Mowbray's condition is unknown, but there is good news - the 60-year-old is 'getting stronger' and is 'on the way back' according to caretaker manager Mark Venus, implying that his recovery is going well.

As things stand, it is unclear when Mowbray will return to his day-to-day duties with the Blues. Of course, at this current moment, the main thing is that he focuses on a return to full health. Venus gave a small indication as to when Mowbray may return - he insisted that he will not come back 'immediately' despite the positive update. Mowbray was appointed as Birmingham manager on January 8, replacing former boss Wayne Rooney.

Mowbray managed Hibs between the years of 2004 and 2006, winning the manager of the month award three times during his time at the Easter Road helm. As well as this, he has also managed clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Celtic to varying degrees of success.

What has been said about Tony Mowbray's status?

Regarding Mowbray's condition, Venus said in a recent press conference: "I have had a chat with him every day to be honest. A little update: he's had his surgery and everything's fine.