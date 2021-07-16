Former Hibs, Hearts and Manchester United winger makes Lowland League move to Bo'ness

Danny Galbraith moved from Man United to Hibs (Picture: SNS Group Ross Brownlee)

The former Hearts trainee moves from Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers after agreeing a pre-contract with Max Christie’s side earlier in the year and will kick off the season against Rangers later this month.

Galbraith began his football career with the Tynecastle club before moving south to Old Trafford for a £50,000 fee on his 16th birthday, and in his first season was part of United’s 2007 FA Youth Cup final side, defeated by a Liverpool team inspired by future St Mirren and Falkirk midfielder Ryan Flynn, in a penalty shoot-out.

After injuries curtailed his first-team appearances with the Reds he returned north to Easter Road and played more than 50 games at Hibs and memorably scored his only goal with a 90th minute winner at Celtic Park in 2010.

Danny Galbraith

Spells at Limerick and through the English lower divisions with Gillingham and York City followed and Galbraith completed the capital city set with a spell at Edinburgh City before joining his hometown team in Galashiels in 2019.

The 30-year-old has been on the BU radar for months with a pre-contract agreement on the table since May according to our sister title, the Bo’ness Journal.

He is one of three new recruits confirmed on Friday ahead of the Lowland League kick-off against Rangers B on July 31 at Dumbarton. The limited capacity season opener against the Colts has sold out.

United have also confirmed that Kelty Hearts pair Keir Macauley and Matty Flynn are bound for Newtown Park for the forthcoming campaign.