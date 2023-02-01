Former Hibs keeper Matt Macey making up for lost time at Portsmouth and inspired by World Cup hero

The 28-year-old, who moved from Hibs to Luton last summer for an undisclosed fee after a season and a half at Easter Road, has only amassed 87 career appearances in league football but has made an a decent start to life at Fratton Park in League One after failing to get game time at Luton in the Championship.

Macey played just two games for Arsenal in seven years and was sent out on three loan spells in search of regular football to aid his development. His time at the north London club coincided with Martinez, who endured similar frustration with 12 Premier League starts in eight seasons. Now he’s a World Cup winner with Argentina and an Aston Villa first-team regular.

Macey told The News: “It’s always different for goalkeepers, everyone has their own journey, their own way of navigating their career. There are plenty of goalkeepers who have played 200-300 games at my age and for whatever reason I haven’t. That’s not for the want of trying, I have always been looking to try to play, but the reality is, if you’re a younger goalkeeper coming up through bigger clubs, you have to play a role of supporting the first-team and developing in their system. Which is what happened with me.”

Luton loanee Matt Macey has impressed since his arrival at Fratton Park. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He added: “Emi Martinez was at Arsenal with me. I learnt a lot from him and spent a lot of time with him, it’s amazing to see where he’s gone now. He always had such belief in himself that he could go and do it – and I’m delighted he has backed it up. Emi’s a good example of just hanging in there and getting the opportunity.”