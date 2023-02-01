Former Hibs keeper Matt Macey making up for lost time at Portsmouth and inspired by World Cup hero
Former Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey, who has moved from Luton Town to Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season, says he is taking inspiration for Argentina World Cup winner and former Arsenal colleague Emi Martinez.
The 28-year-old, who moved from Hibs to Luton last summer for an undisclosed fee after a season and a half at Easter Road, has only amassed 87 career appearances in league football but has made an a decent start to life at Fratton Park in League One after failing to get game time at Luton in the Championship.
Macey played just two games for Arsenal in seven years and was sent out on three loan spells in search of regular football to aid his development. His time at the north London club coincided with Martinez, who endured similar frustration with 12 Premier League starts in eight seasons. Now he’s a World Cup winner with Argentina and an Aston Villa first-team regular.
Macey told The News: “It’s always different for goalkeepers, everyone has their own journey, their own way of navigating their career. There are plenty of goalkeepers who have played 200-300 games at my age and for whatever reason I haven’t. That’s not for the want of trying, I have always been looking to try to play, but the reality is, if you’re a younger goalkeeper coming up through bigger clubs, you have to play a role of supporting the first-team and developing in their system. Which is what happened with me.”
He added: “Emi Martinez was at Arsenal with me. I learnt a lot from him and spent a lot of time with him, it’s amazing to see where he’s gone now. He always had such belief in himself that he could go and do it – and I’m delighted he has backed it up. Emi’s a good example of just hanging in there and getting the opportunity.”
The goalkeeper is on loan to Portsmouth for the remainder of the season and is looking forwards rather than backwards. “In terms of games, I’m never going to be able to catch-up on what I have missed out on,” he added. “There are only so many years I have left in me, but I am still young and fit and have plenty more to come.”