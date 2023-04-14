The 20-year-old, who moved to Easter Road from Middlesbrough on a season-long loan last year but had his spell cut short after playing just one game, joined the Welsh side on a permanent deal in the summer for around £400,000 and has played 38 times in all competitions, contributing to seven clean sheets, as well as making his debut for England Under-21s.

And his displays for the Swans have not gone unnoticed, with renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting that London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are both keeping tabs on the son of former Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough defender Dean Gordon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood’s contract at the Swansea.com Stadium runs until the summer of 2024 with the option of an additional year but Romano claims the club will look to tie him down on an improved deal to avoid losing the centre-back in the summer and speaking last month manager Russell Martin admitted he feared losing the defender, who he has tipped to rise to the ‘very top’ of the game.

Former Hibs loanee Nathan Wood has impressed for Swansea City this season

"He is a huge asset to the football club, on the pitch and off the pitch. He's been amazing – a young man who has just grown and grown on the pitch and off the pitch as well. He is becoming a real leader in the group. He is doing incredible stuff for us and if he continues doing that until the end of the season, I am sure there will be a lot of admirers. I just hope we get a bit longer to work with him than one season but we will have to wait and see.