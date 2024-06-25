AFP via Getty Images

A former Hibs man has found himself looking for a new club this summer after being released following the conclusion of last season. Players up and down the country will be searching for pastures new after seeing their respective contracts come to an end.

One of those players is David Wotherspoon, who came through at Hibs in 2009 before making 132 league appearances. The midfielder then a full decade with St Johnstone, racking up 295 league appearances, a spell that came to an end in 2023 when he joined Inverness CT and then Dundee United shortly after.

Wotherspoon was released by Dundee this summer having made just six league appearances at Tannadice Park but winning the Championship title. He confirmed at the end of the season: “Another medal to add to the collection. It’s been a crazy season! Unfortunately my journey with the tangerines ends here. Just want to thank all the fans for your support and welcoming me into your club. To all the boys congratulations and thank you, all the best in future.”

At 34, the Canada international is searching for a new club again, and he might just have found one. According to The Corier, Wotherspoon is training with Dunfermline, who finished sixth in the Championship last season. It’s claimed Dunfermline boss James McPake wants to add experience to his young squad ahead of the new season, and Wotherspoon might just fit the bill, leading to an invitation to join pre-season training.

At this stage of his career, the midfielder has racked up plenty of good references, and one of the most recent comes from Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, who said upon signing the midfielder: “David is a fantastic, seasoned professional who brings added quality at the top end of the pitch. If he can match the number of goals and assists he contributed during his time at Inverness, he will be invaluable for us.