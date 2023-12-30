Fleetwood Town have parted ways with former Hibs boss Lee Johnson following a poor run of results.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Hibs manager Lee Johnson has left his new role at Fleetwood Town after just 111 days in charge of the English League One club.

The 42-year-old replaced Scott Brown at the hilt of the Cods on September 10th, just two weeks after he was sacked by Hibs in August. Since Johnson's arrival, Fleetwood have endured a miserable run of form and are currently second from bottom in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team have failed to pick up a win in their last nine games across all competitions. In that time, they registered seven losses and managed to score just two goals. Johnson's last win for Fleetwood came on November 11th against Exeter City.

Fleetwood Town released a statement confirming Johnson has 'left the club with immediate effect'. If the English side bring in a new head coach, it will be their third this season as they look to fight their way out of the relegation zone.