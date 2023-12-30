Former Hibs manager departs new club after just 111 days in charge
Fleetwood Town have parted ways with former Hibs boss Lee Johnson following a poor run of results.
Former Hibs manager Lee Johnson has left his new role at Fleetwood Town after just 111 days in charge of the English League One club.
The 42-year-old replaced Scott Brown at the hilt of the Cods on September 10th, just two weeks after he was sacked by Hibs in August. Since Johnson's arrival, Fleetwood have endured a miserable run of form and are currently second from bottom in the table.
The team have failed to pick up a win in their last nine games across all competitions. In that time, they registered seven losses and managed to score just two goals. Johnson's last win for Fleetwood came on November 11th against Exeter City.
Fleetwood Town released a statement confirming Johnson has 'left the club with immediate effect'. If the English side bring in a new head coach, it will be their third this season as they look to fight their way out of the relegation zone.
"Assistant Manager Darren Way and First Team Coach Phil Jevons will also depart — everyone at the Club would like to place on record our thanks to Lee, Darren, and Phil for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the club," the club statement read.