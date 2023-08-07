News you can trust since 1873
Former Hibs manager lands permanent job with English Premier League side

Former Hibs manager Jack Ross has seen his temporary role with Newcastle United become permanent.
By Craig Fowler
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST

The 47-year-old was made the head of coach development at St James’ Park in March of this year on an interim basis following his departure from Dundee United the previous August.

He has been assisting Newcastle’s academy director Steve Harper to provide support to the club’s coaching staff across all age categories. The Magpies have now made the decision to give Ross the job permanently.

The former full-back spent a season-and-a-half with Newcastle’s biggest rivals Sunderland, starting in the summer of 2018. He got Sunderland to the play-off final but they failed to make it out of League One at the final hurdle and he was sacked the following season with his side sixth.

His next job came at Easter Road where he lasted two years. He guided Hibs to third place in 2021 and a place in both the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals that year.

