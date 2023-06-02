Grant Scott has been appointed as the new Hibs women manager. He was previously in charge of the women’s team back between 2018 and 2019 and enjoyed instant success.

In his short spell, Scott guided Hibs to the Scottish Cup and League Cup double as well as taking them to the knock-out stages of the Women’s Champions League. The 49-year-old has now signed a two-year-deal at the club, taking over from Dean Gibson after his departure last month.

“Obviously there is a good evolution that’s happening right now", he told HibsTV. “There’s a lot of investment, support and exposure that the league has provided. There’s been a massive lift in terms of professionalism and standards in a number of teams too. It’s a big challenge but certainly, one I’m looking forward to.”

Grant Scott returns to Hibs in his second spell in charge. Credit: Cameron Allan

Scott has plenty of experience on his CV. Over his footballing career, the manager has had spells coaching at Glasgow City, Hearts, Durham, St Johnstone, and Hibs. His last job came back in 2021 as interim manager at Glasgow City. In his 17-game spell in charge, he recorded 13 wins, three draws and a defeat.

“It’s great to have Grant back at Hibernian Football Club,” Hibernian Women’s General Manager, Chris Gaunt told the club. “A lot has changed across the league since he was here last, but he has a proven track record in the league and has also developed in his time away from the Club. Everyone at the Club is looking forward to Grant coming in and making an immediate impact on continuing our journey toward a professional club.”