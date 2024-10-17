Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He was previously in the dugout at Hibs and could return to the English scene.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs manager is in the frame for a vacant managerial position in the English Championship.

Tony Mowbray has been out of work since standing down as Birmingham City boss in the summer for health reasons. Now back on the mend, he has been named the ‘favourite’ by the bookmaker markets to take charge of Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three weeks have passed since the Bluebirds parted company with previous gaffer Erol Bulut but a successor is yet to appear with Omer Riza taking interim charge. Mowbray featured for Celtic as a player before starting his managerial career at Hibs in 2004, following a spell as a coach at Ipswich Town.

He won the Scottish Football Writers' Association manager of the year award in his first season and Hibs claimed a top four SPL finish in his only two full seasons in charge. That was the first time since Eddie Turnbull's time as manager that Hibs had managed such a feat in the top league in back-to-back seasons.

Three years at West Brom followed before a return to Celtic as manager. It didn’t go to plan though as he was sacked after less than a season following his appointment ahead of the 09/10 season.

South of the border he has continued to have managerial success. He moved onto Coventry City after Celtic before cementing himself as a favourite of recent times at Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland. The ex-Celtic boss has been absent from the game since taking leave in February to focus on health, but has spoken of his desire for a dugout return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray said: “I feel as if I’m almost ready, I want to go back to work sometime soon, in the next few months. I appreciate I’m still a bit weak and to be a football manager you need energy, you need to be at it all the time. I need to give myself a few months, probably playing golf and walking 18 holes. I’ve got three teenage boys who all play golf.”