Former Hibs manager turns 'favourite' for vacant English Championship job after period of absence from game
A former Hibs manager is in the frame for a vacant managerial position in the English Championship.
Tony Mowbray has been out of work since standing down as Birmingham City boss in the summer for health reasons. Now back on the mend, he has been named the ‘favourite’ by the bookmaker markets to take charge of Cardiff City.
Three weeks have passed since the Bluebirds parted company with previous gaffer Erol Bulut but a successor is yet to appear with Omer Riza taking interim charge. Mowbray featured for Celtic as a player before starting his managerial career at Hibs in 2004, following a spell as a coach at Ipswich Town.
He won the Scottish Football Writers' Association manager of the year award in his first season and Hibs claimed a top four SPL finish in his only two full seasons in charge. That was the first time since Eddie Turnbull's time as manager that Hibs had managed such a feat in the top league in back-to-back seasons.
Three years at West Brom followed before a return to Celtic as manager. It didn’t go to plan though as he was sacked after less than a season following his appointment ahead of the 09/10 season.
South of the border he has continued to have managerial success. He moved onto Coventry City after Celtic before cementing himself as a favourite of recent times at Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland. The ex-Celtic boss has been absent from the game since taking leave in February to focus on health, but has spoken of his desire for a dugout return.
Mowbray said: “I feel as if I’m almost ready, I want to go back to work sometime soon, in the next few months. I appreciate I’m still a bit weak and to be a football manager you need energy, you need to be at it all the time. I need to give myself a few months, probably playing golf and walking 18 holes. I’ve got three teenage boys who all play golf.”
