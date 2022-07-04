Former Hibs midfielder and Scotland youth internationalist joins East of Scotland outfit

The 18-year-old, who hails from the West Lothian village of Stoneyburn, departed Hibs last season and featured for Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers.

Fairley turned out for Hibs under-18 side last summer and also played in the SPFL Trust Trophy first-round defeat by Elgin City before joining Strollers on loan.

It was his second spell at Christie Gillies Park, having previously joined on loan in January 2020, while he also spent time with Stenhousemuir during the 2020/21 season, making ten appearances and setting up one goal for the Warriors.

After leaving Hibs he continued playing for Gary Jardine’s side, featuring alongside current Easter Road pair Jack Brydon and Joao Balde. He set up Alieu Faye’s goal in Strollers’ 4-2 Scottish Cup second-round win against Cowdenbeath at Central Park.

Fairley, who played in the same Scotland Under-16 side as Rangers defender Leon King, Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay, and Bayern Munich II defender Liam Morrison, will ply his trade in the third division of the East of Scotland league this season for the Dale, facing teams such as Bathgate Thistle, Livingston United, and hometown side Stoneyburn.

Armadale finished fourth in the East of Scotland’s Conference X last season, winning 20, drawing three, and losing seven of their 30 games and finishing nine points behind league-winners Whitburn and second-placed Syngenta, who will both play in the Second Division for the upcoming campaign.