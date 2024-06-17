Former Hibs midfielder completes Lowland Football League move
A former Hibs star has found a new home with a club that currently play in the Lowland Football League. Many Hibs fans may remember former attacking midfielder Danny Handling, who came through the club’s academy before making his first-team debut in 2011.
Handling went on to make 55 league appearances over the next six years, scoring three times, eventually leaving for Dumbarton in 2017. After just one year there, he joined Edinburgh City, where he has been for the last six years, making 80 league appearances and scoring 19 league goals from midfield.
The 30-year-old’s time with Edinburgh City came to an end in the winter and, after a brief spell with Brechin City, the former Scotland under-21s international was left searching for a club at the back-end of his career. Tranent FC have offered him a deal, and Handling will link up with the Lowland Football League team for next season.
Tranent manager Ian Little said of the deal: “Danny is a local lad from Haddington who has gained great knowledge of the game while playing his early days at Hibernian FC. Danny will add real quality to the squad giving us experience in the forward areas. Danny is another player I get the chance to work with again.”
Tranent won the Lowland League Cup last season and will be looking for more success next season. As for Handling, upon leaving Edinburgh City due to the club’s financial struggles, he wrote on social media: “Absolutely gutted that my time at @edinburghcityfcofficial has come to an end due to the unfortunate circumstances, 6 memorable years and I have loved every minute of it, from captaining the club to that special night in Annan!
“I have met some amazing people in my spell here from the board, staff, players and of course the fans who support us! I want to thank you all for your support, I now look forward to the next chapter and seeing where it takes me.”
