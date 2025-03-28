Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The injury has been described as ‘significant’ and will take around a year to recover from for the ex Hibs man.

A former Hibs star has suffered a devastating injury just weeks after joining his new club.

Scott Martin came through the ranks at Easter Road and went on to make 15 senior appearances for the club. The midfielder moved on to Hamilton where he became a regular and played 197 times before making a transfer to fellow Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle.

Having played four times for the Jags prior to a clash with Queen’s Park, his fifth outing has saw him pick up a serious knee problem. it has now been confirmed he will the rest of this season and most of next campaign with a year expected on the sidelines.

Thistle confirm injury blow

A Partick Thistle statement reads: “The club would like to provide an update on Scott Martin following the injury he incurred during our William Hill Championship fixture against Queen’s Park. After assessment by club physio Rob Dicke, and with the support of club doctor Dr. Greg McKean, Scott received two separate scans to investigate the extent of a significant knee injury sustained.

“Following consultations, it was revealed, as expected, that Scott requires surgery and the player will undergo his operation next week. After his operation, Scott will begin a lengthy period of rehabilitation which estimates that it will take twelve months for him to fully recover, return to training and then be available for first team selection again.

“Scott will be fully supported by the club during this process and we all look forward to welcoming him back into the first team squad as soon as he is fit and able to do so. We know all Thistle supporters will share the sentiments of all at the Wyre Stadium at Firhill in wishing Scott all the very best in his surgery and subsequent recovery.

Signing hopes

There was optimism in the Maryhill ranks when the former Hibee initially made the move to Partick Thistle. Manager at the time Kris Doolan, replaced on an interim basis by former Hibs striker Brian Graham and ex-Dundee United and Celtic star Mark Wilson, signed Martin and said: “I am really pleased to bring Scott to the club for the rest of this season and beyond.

“He has always impressed me in the games he has played against Partick Thistle with his whole-hearted approach to things. His energy and willingness to win the ball are great attributes and the fact that he was the captain at Hamilton Accies shows you the type of character he is.”