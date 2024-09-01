Former Hibs defender Sol Bamba | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

The defender featured for Dunfermline, Hibs, Leeds United and more as a player.

Former Hibs, Cardiff City and Leeds United defender Sol Bamba has passed away at 39.

A centre-back, he began his career with PSG before coming to Scotland in 2006 with Dunfermline Athletic. He spent three years at Hibs between 2008-2011 before playing for Leicester City, Trabzonspor, Palermo, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

He overcame non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 during his time at Cardiff and had been working at Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced his passing on Saturday. A statement from Adanaspor said: "Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa on Friday, was taken to hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community."

His wife, Chloe, has taken to social media and said: “For the last few years I have watched Sol fight his cancer head on with an astounding mental and physical strength and stoicism.

"Unfortunately, it was never a fair fight and just when things were looking up he took a downturn and finally succumbed on 31st August. These years have been indescribably difficult but we still managed to find joy and laughter in it. I’ve experienced my worst days but also some of my best.

"Sol accepted his fate as God’s will and left this earth knowing, without a shadow of a doubt, that he was loved wholeheartedly. I made sure of that. It was an honour to have loved and been loved by Sol. I learnt so much from him. He is my hero. My heart is breaking. What a gift, what a gift, what a gift to have been loved by him."

Hibs have said: “Everyone at Hibernian Football Club is devestated to hear of the passing of former Hibee Sol Bamba. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol.”

The club message forms part of the wider football community messaging towards Bamba and his family. Leeds United said: “Everyone at #LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former #LUFC captain Sol Bamba has passed away. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts.”

Cardiff City stated: “It is with the deepest sadness that we have learnt this evening about the passing of Club legend, Sol Bamba. As a player and coach, Sol's impact on our football club was immeasurable.

“He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and everyone lucky enough to know and love Sol.”

Middlesbrough also sent a message of support. They said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol's family and friends at this time. RIP Sol.”