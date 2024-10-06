Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He spent time at Hibs last season - now he has a new club in England.

Emiliano Marcondes has completed a move to English Championship club Norwich City after a spell at Hibs last season.

The playmaker left Bournemouth at the end of the 23/24 campaign following a loan stint in Leith. He has been without a club since then but he has now reunited with former boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, who he worked with during a stint at Nordsjælland on loan from the Cherries.

Marcondes impressed in a Hibs shirt, making 17 appearances with three goals last campaign. The 29-year-old says it’s a move that has been in the pipeline for some time but he is glad to call himself a Norwich City player. Marcondes has plenty of English Championship experience, with 98 appearances to his name, with Bournemouth and Brentford amongst his ex-clubs down south.

He said: "It's been a long time coming but I'm very excited to be here with the guys. I've been here for a couple of days training already and it's been easier to settle in knowing some of the faces already."

Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper added: "We’re delighted to welcome Emi to Norwich City. We feel he can really help support us in what we are building here. He has great quality, can play in multiple positions, and he brings some fantastic experience at this level having been promoted from the Championship on two previous occasions.

"He has also worked with Johannes before, so he understands exactly how we want to play, and he will really add to the competition and options that we have available in our squad."