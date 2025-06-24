He featured heavily while at Hibs and has now secured his latest SPFL transfer

A former Hibs player has agreed a summer transfer to one former club.

David Gray’s side are looking to do more shopping as their Europa League and Premiership campaigns roll into view. Former players could also be on the move this summer and one of those is David Wotherspoon, who was a free agent after leaving Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

He started his career at Hibs and would go on to make 155 appearances between 2009-2013 before a 10-year stretch with St Johnstone where the playmaker made himself an icon amid Scottish Cup and League Cup success. His next move after Saints was Inverness Caledonian Thistle, then Dundee United and onto the Pars, with it now confirmed he’s signed again with the Caley Jags ahead of their League One season.

David Wotherspoon signs for Inverness

He said: “I’m delighted to be back, I’ve had some great times up here even if it was only for three months. I know the Manager and Billy from the time I was last here so I’m looking forward to working with them and the boys that are here.”

A club statement reads: “Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC are delighted to announce the signing of forward David Wotherspoon on an initial 1-year deal. David, 35 years-old, is a familiar face at the Caledonian Stadium having spent a short period with the club in 2023 before signing for Dundee United. In total, David has made 11 appearances for the club and scored 5 goals.

“Wotherspoon was most recently with Championship side Dunfermline Athletic, where he spent the 2024/25 season. He started his career at Hibernian FC, coming through the club’s academy and playing over 150 appearances for the Edinburgh side. After leaving Hibs, David signed for St Johnstone and went on to become a club legend with them. Over his time at St Johnstone, he made over 350 appearances for the club, winning the Scottish Cup twice and the Scottish League Cup once.”

“Wotherspoon provided assists in both the 2014 and 2021 Scottish Cup Finals. He was also named the Man of the Match in the 2021 Final. Wotherspoon has represented Canada at international level and has been capped 13 times, scoring once. He was named in Canada’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup squads.”

The playmaker said of his recent Dunfermline exit: “I mean, obviously, it's never nice, but it is what it is. It's part of football. You've got to try and roll with the punches and, unfortunately, I'm on the wrong side of one. I'm gutted to be fair. I enjoyed my time at the club. I felt like I made some good relationships at the club, on and off the pitch.

"It's a great club to be part of and it's one that's got, that word, potential. It's got potential to go places but, at the same time, it is what it is. I felt like I tried my best and that's all I could do. I got involved in off the pitch side of things as much as I could and, with the coaching aspect, I was really enjoying it under John. I'm just gutted, obviously, but it's football. Nothing surprises me in football these days but I had an inkling that this was going to happen towards the end of the season. I wasn't playing as much and, from bits and pieces that I heard, I felt like it was maybe my time to go.”