Oli Shaw (R) is back in the SPFL | SNS Group

The former Hibs striker has made a permanent transfer away from Barnsley.

Oli Shaw has made a permanent return to Scottish football, as the Hibs academy graduate joins Hamilton Accies.

The striker moves to the side managed by ex-Easter Road midfielder John Rankin on a three-year deal. Shaw started his career in Leith and broke into the first team at 17, going on to make 65 appearances for Hibs and scoring 12 goals. He’s since featured for Ross County, Kilmarnock, Barnsley and spent last season out on loan at Motherwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaw now swaps North Lanarkshire for South Lanarkshire with Hamilton returning to the Scottish Championship after a season in League One. Rankin said: “It’s great to get Oli into the club.

“I’ve been after him for a while now so it feels great to get him signed on. He’s a clinical striker with plenty experience in Scotland so he adds terrific depth & firepower to the front line.”

During his time at Hibs, hopes were high for Shaw. So much so, that then-chief executive Leeann Dempster hailed him as one of Europe’s top talents. She said in 2019: "Oli Shaw, two goals in two games, fantastic.

"Absolutely one of the best young players, certainly for his age group, in Europe. We are excited about having him at the club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad