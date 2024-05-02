Hibs had the star on their books in the recent past.

As the final weeks of the Scottish Premiership season approach, clubs are getting ready to tackle the transfer window.

Players have been tipped to leave, new recruits are expected to arrive and terms will certainly be debated as teams look to bolster their ranks. We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines in and around the Scottish Premiership this week.

Ex-Hibs star to be released

Former Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey is set to be released by current side Portsmouth this summer following the expiration of his contract. The Hibees signed the shot-stopper back in 2021, after spending seven years in the Premier League with Arsenal.

Macey made a total of 52 appearances for the Edinburgh side and was bumped up as their main starter across all competitions during the 2021/22 season. The 29-year-old enjoyed regular time between the sticks for Portsmouth but he has not made a single appearance for them this season.

With Pompey headed up to the Championship, they are clearing out their squad to make room for new recruits and Macey is one of the players on the chopping block as he enters the final weeks of his contract.

Rangers still keen on defender who was stripped of captaincy

Rangers are looking to bolster their ranks this summer and they remain interested in long-standing target Dion Sanderson. According to the Daily Record, Philippe Clement and co have had ‘one eye’ on the Birmingham City star ‘for some time’ now, and there are suggestions that the centre-back ‘remains a person of interest where the Ibrox club is concerned’.

Sanderson was linked with Rangers last summer when Michael Beale was undergoing an extensive recruitment drive but he signed for Birmingham instead on a four-year deal.