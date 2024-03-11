It was a weekend of discontent for Hibs fans, as they crashed out of the Scottish Cup after losing 2-0 against Rangers in a fiery affair dominated by controversial refereeing calls. Hearts have yet to play their quarter-final tie - but before that, let's see what else is going on in the Scottish Premiership.

A former Hibs centre-forward has been linked with a vacant manager's post in the EFL - meanwhile, Aberdeen have conducted a review on their footballing operations after the departure of Neil Warnock.

Stephen Dobbie 'in frame' for vacant Accrington job

Former Hibs striker Stephen Dobbie, now interim head coach at Blackpool, is 'in the frame' to take over at Accrington Stanley in League Two according to a report from the Blackpool Gazette.

Dobbie played for Hibs between the years of 2003 and 2005, making 35 appearances and scoring two goals. He also turned out for clubs such as St. Johnstone, Queen of the South and Swansea City.

Aberdeen conduct review of footballing operations

Suffice to say, some Aberdeen fans are unhappy with their team's performance this season - they currently find themselves 10th in the league table after the departure of Neil Warnock. Despite this, after a 'holistic' review was conducted on their footballing operations, the club feel 'validated' that they are doing the rights things.

In a statement on Aberdeen's official club website, Chief Executive Alan Burrows said: "At the turn of the year, the Club instructed a football consultancy group, BPTC, headed by Bernhard Peters, to conduct a holistic review of our football operation.

"Bernhard is widely recognised as one of the most successful youth academy/high performance architects in the industry. He has a storied reputation in the Bundesliga, having previously served as Sporting Director for Hamburger SV and Director of high performance for TSG Hoffenheim.