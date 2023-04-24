News you can trust since 1873
Former Hibs target set for stunning seven-figure transfer

Former Hibs transfer target Ross McCrorie is set for a stunning £2 million move to Bristol City, it has been reported.

By Craig Fowler
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:31 BST

The Aberdeen vice captain has been the subject of talks over the past week with the English Championship side expected to finalise a deal which will see him move down south this summer, according to the Daily Record.

McCrorie was almost a Hibs player three years ago after the Hibees had a fee – thought to be in the region of £350,000 – agreed with Rangers for his services. However, the deal fell apart after Rangers insisted on a year-long loan to begin with, so he was unable to play against them but able to feature against rivals Celtic.

The versatile Rangers academy product ended up moving to the North East instead, where he’s been a mainstay over the past three years.

Ross McCrorie in action against Aiden McGeady during Hibs' 6-0 win over Aberdeen earlier this season. Picture: SNSRoss McCrorie in action against Aiden McGeady during Hibs' 6-0 win over Aberdeen earlier this season. Picture: SNS
McCrorie helped defeat his former club 2-0 on Sunday as the Dons won their seventh consecutive game in the cinch Premiership.

