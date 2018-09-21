Former Hibs winger Alex Harris joins York City

Former Hibs winger Alex Harris has signed a deal with National League North side York City following his release from Falkirk.

The 24-year-old, who spent 14 years at Easter Road from youth level, played 60 games for Hibs, scoring twice, but serious injury limited his first team opportunities.

He burst onto the scene with a stand-out performance in the 2012/13 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk, scoring one and assisting another as Hibs came back from 3-0 down at half time to win 4-3 after extra time.

A loan swap with Dundee saw Harris head to Dens Park with Martin Boyle coming in the opposite direction while the 2015/16 seasons saw the Edinburgh-born wideman score four goals in 27 appearances for Queen of the South on loan.

He was released by Hibs at the end of the 2016/17 season and signed a two-year deal with Falkirk that was cancelled by mutual consent on transfer deadline day.

Harris has been training with York and scored in a bounce game against Hartlepool.

York caretaker boss Sam Collins told the club’s website: “Alex has been training with us for two weeks and I have been really impressed with how he has done.

“He scored in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hartlepool last week and did well in another private game against Leeds on Tuesday afternoon.

“Alex is very attack-minded, very creative, and he fits in with the way we want to play. He is a right-footed forward player who is flexible enough to operate as a winger or in the number 10 role just off the front striker.

“He is a different type of player to what we have already got and his pedigree is also good.”

Harris could make his debut for City in Saturday’s FA Cup second qualifying round match with Ashton Athletic at Bootham Crescent.