Former Hibs winger Brandon Barker signs deal with English Championship club
Former Hibs winger Brandon Barker has signed a deal with English Championship side Reading until the end of the season.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 3:54 pm
The 25-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Rangers on transfer deadline day. He was linked with a return to Easter Road but the club rubbished those rumours.
He spent the 2017-18 season on loan with Hibs from Manchester City, playing 30 times and scoring twice.
He was signed permanently by then-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in the summer of 2019, making just 26 appearances over two-and-a-half seasons.