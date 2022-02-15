Former Hibs winger Brandon Barker signs deal with English Championship club

Former Hibs winger Brandon Barker has signed a deal with English Championship side Reading until the end of the season.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 3:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 3:54 pm

The 25-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Rangers on transfer deadline day. He was linked with a return to Easter Road but the club rubbished those rumours.

He spent the 2017-18 season on loan with Hibs from Manchester City, playing 30 times and scoring twice.

He was signed permanently by then-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in the summer of 2019, making just 26 appearances over two-and-a-half seasons.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Brandon Barker during his spell at Easter Road in the 2017-18 season. Picture: SNS

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

RangersSteven GerrardManchester City