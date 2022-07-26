The 21-year-old defender spent eight years with the Easter Road side, leaving in the summer of 2019 for Brentford B.
He was part of the squad that won the Scottish Youth Cup in 2017.
O’Connor was released by the Bees after two years and following a trial spell with Burnley and links with Huddersfield, moved back to Scotland and had brief spells with Cowdenbeath and Elgin City last season, playing 11 times apiece for the League Two clubs.
He left Borough Briggs at the end of the season but the former Scotland Under-17 internationalist will look to kickstart his career with the ambitious Foresters Park outfit.
Manager Calum Elliot said: “I’m delighted to welcome Kane to Tranent. It’s always been about adding quality over quantity with ourselves, being patient and waiting for the right players to become available.
"He obviously falls into that category and can play in a number of positions."
O’Connor added: “After speaking with the manager and a few of the boys in the squad, it was clear that Tranent are an ambitious club looking to push through the leagues.
"I felt like it would suit me to join the club at this time, hopefully it can be a successful season for everyone at the club.”
O’Connor will link up with other ex-Hibs kids in Euan Bauld, Brad Donaldson, Callum Donaldson, and Darren McCormack, while development squad goalkeeper Tom Carter has joined on a season-long loan.
Carter saved a penalty as Tranent were beaten 3-2 by East Kilbride in their opening league match on Saturday.