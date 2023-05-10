A born leader, Lawson was the captain of the Man United Under 21’s at just 18 years old helping them to secure the FA WSL Academy League title. Last summer, she made the move across the border as she signed her first-ever professional contract in the Scottish capital. The 19-year-old has no regrets on making the move as she plans to keep learning off her teammates.

“That’s exactly what I want to do,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. ‘I was playing next to Siobhan [Hunter] on Sunday and she was outstanding. That’s exactly what I want to do, that’s exactly why I am here to keep learning and hopefully, we can get something out of Wednesday, Sunday and the following week.

“It was time for a change. I turned 19 years old when I just signed my first professional contract and I knew I was able to make the step into the women’s game and I feel that’s exactly what I have done. I am hoping from now to whenever I leave this club I can do something for it.”

Hibs players run to celebrate after Hibs win the Capital Cup. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Despite being out for seven weeks with a hamstring injury, Lawson was quick to bully her way back into the first-team picture. The defender has started Hibs last seven league games and was particularly impressive last time out as they were narrowly defeated at home to Rangers. Now with only three games remaining of the campaign, the 19-year-old will be hoping to continue her form as they prepare to face Hib on Wednesday night. Neither side has managed to get the better of one another so far this season with each game ending 1-1. However, Lawson is hoping to but an end to that streak.

“As a player, you always want to play games,” she added. “You probably want to play more so it’s good. We will recover on Monday, be in on Tuesday and go again on Wednesday for another derby and hope to get three points.”

Manager Dean Gibson is also aiming to end the season on a high. Hibs are set to play their fourth game in 10 days against Hearts in which they have also taken on all of the top three in this period. Much of this is down to the league splitting in March, dividing the SWPL into the top and bottom six. As a result, Gibson insists that the level of opposition Hibs are now continuously playing is causing “butterflies in his belly”.