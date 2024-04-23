Former Hibs, Rangers and Aberdeen bosses linked with vacant Barnsley post - gallery

Former Scottish Premiership bosses have been linked with the vacant Barnsley job.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 21:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 21:06 BST

On Monday, April 22, ex-Queen’s Park and Dumbarton defender Neill Collins was removed from his post as manager of Barnsley with just a single game left to play in the main League One season. Following this, a slew of head coaches have been linked with the job, including a smattering of former Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs bosses.

We’ll run you through everyone who is thought to be in the running for the job at this early stage in this piece - could any of these ex-Scottish Premiership managers get their respective careers back on track with a strong showing at Oakwell?

Here are the early favourites to succeed Neill Collins as Barnsley's head coach.

1. Favourites for Barnsley job

Here are the early favourites to succeed Neill Collins as Barnsley's head coach. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

2. 16. Mick McCarthy

20/1 Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

3. 15. Mark Warburton

20/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

4. 14. Karl Robinson

20/1 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AberdeenBarnsleyRangersLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.