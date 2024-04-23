On Monday, April 22, ex-Queen’s Park and Dumbarton defender Neill Collins was removed from his post as manager of Barnsley with just a single game left to play in the main League One season. Following this, a slew of head coaches have been linked with the job, including a smattering of former Rangers , Aberdeen and Hibs bosses.

We’ll run you through everyone who is thought to be in the running for the job at this early stage in this piece - could any of these ex-Scottish Premiership managers get their respective careers back on track with a strong showing at Oakwell?