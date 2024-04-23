On Monday, April 22, ex-Queen’s Park and Dumbarton defender Neill Collins was removed from his post as manager of Barnsley with just a single game left to play in the main League One season. Following this, a slew of head coaches have been linked with the job, including a smattering of former Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs bosses.
We’ll run you through everyone who is thought to be in the running for the job at this early stage in this piece - could any of these ex-Scottish Premiership managers get their respective careers back on track with a strong showing at Oakwell?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.