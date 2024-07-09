Simon Murray is linked to Hibs | SNS Group

A former Scotland star has sent his Hibs transfer verdict.

Hibs and Dundee are reported to be keen - but Lee Wilkie insists it’s Ross County who hold all the cards surrounding Simon Murray.

The former Easter Road and Dens Park striker has been linked with moves back to his former clubs in some quarters. It has been stated the 32-year-old wants a move back to the central belt for family reasons, and interest appears to be high after 23 goals in 46 games for County last term.

During his time at Hibs previously, Murray scored 14 goals with six assists in 28 games between 2017-18. The Press and Journal state Ross County are hoping to finalise a transfer for Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale after a bid was accepted, and that no bids for Murray will be “entertained” until their new man is in the door.

Wilkie - who played for Dundee and 11 times for Scotland - can understand why the likes of Hibs and his ex-side would be interested. He reckons County are in a strong position to deal, however. Writing in the Courier, he said: “Simon Murray is being linked with a move back to his home city of Dundee. It has happened so many times, it’s not even a surprise anymore.

“This time it’s the Dark Blues who, along with Hibs, want to land the 32-year-old striker. His form for Ross County last season is the reason; he was superb for the Staggies, notching 23 goals in 46 appearances, or the equivalent of goal every other game. And he managed it while County spent the campaign battling against the drop.

“It’s no wonder Simon’s a wanted man this summer. But that’s not to say a move away from Dingwall is inevitable. County, under a forward-thinking young manager in Don Cowie, have him contracted for another year. There’s every chance Murray kicks off the Premiership campaign with Ross County and sees it through until next summer.

“On the other hand, if he decides he wants to leave – and if County feel they’ve got a shot at replacing him with the money he’d earn them – that’s when things could get interesting. Dundee and Hibs have both had bids knocked back. I can see why Ross County have done that. They’ll want to create a bidding war if they can.