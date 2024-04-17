As the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season enters its final weeks and the summer transfer window draws nearer, clubs are preparing to explore their options and bring in new recruits.

Like every season, performances on the pitch dictate the market value of players and we’ve taken a closer look at the current most valuable players in the bottom half of the Premiership. With the post-split fixtures now locked in, Hibs will begin their bottom six matches and look to squeeze as many points out of their run as possible.