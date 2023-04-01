Kevin van Veen wheels away after scoring his second and Motherwell's third

A Sean Goss free kick got the ball rolling after just seven minutes, and Kevin van Veen’s penalty made it two ten minutes into the second half. Kevin Nisbet pulled one back for Hibs but van Veen struck a free kick of his own to restore the two-goal cushion and make the points safe for Stuart Kettlewell’s men.

Tactical surprise

Lee Johnson, confined to the stand for accumulating four bookings this season, made three changes to his side with Chris Cadden returning in place of Lewis Miller, Kevin Nisbet coming in for the suspended Élie Youan, and Matthew Hoppe starting over Marijan Čabraja. There was also a return to the bench for Joe Newell, the midfielder having been sidelined for some time with an ankle complaint.

Despite Hibs having performed well recently in a 4231 set-up, Johnson set out his side in a 352 with CJ Egan-Riley starting as the right-sided centre-back. The last time the manager made a surprise switch to a back three, Hibs lost 2-1 at home to St Johnstone, so the omens weren’t great – and when Goss curled in a free kick with just seven minutes on the clock, it seemed like history might well repeat itself. For the record, Hibs reverted to a back four around ten minutes before the break.

Defensively suspect

Whether as a three-man defence or a back four, Hibs didn’t look comfortable throughout dealing with van Veen’s presence in attack. The Dutchman could have had a first-half double but was foiled by Marshall on one occasion and dragged his second effort wide of the post. But the passage of play leading up to Motherwell’s penalty was, from a defensive point of view, a horror show with Blair Spittal afforded far too much time and space on the ball before being wiped out by the Hibs No.1. Even passes out of defence were unusually slack and too often failed to find their target, putting themselves under pressure time and again.

Midfield battle

Hibs have looked good in the middle of the park in recent weeks but pulling Egan-Riley out left them struggling to match Motherwell’s industry and use of the ball. Jake Doyle-Hayes also copped an early booking in the lead up to the opener, blunting his impact for the remainder of the half before he was replaced at the interval. Eventually Johnson withdrew Josh Campbell and Egan-Riley and went with a Jimmy Calderwood-esque 424 approach.

Tale of two – or three – forwards