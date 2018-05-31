Franck Sauzee beats Pogba & Anelka in list of France’s best footballers

Former Hibs fans’ favourite Franck Sauzee has been ranked ahead of players including Paul Pogba, Nicolas Anelka and Dimitri Payet in a new list of the best French footballers in history.

Respected French newspaper L’Equipe compiled the list of 100 names, whittling it down from a starting figure of 130. In at number 66 is Sauzee, who spent three years at Hibs where he captained the team as well as helping the Easter Road side win promotion back to the Scottish Premier League and reach the 2001 Scottish Cup final. He was later appointed manager but his time in charge produced just one victory and he was sacked after 69 days.

Nevertheless, he is still revered in Leith, where many rate him as one of the best players to ever wear the green and white.

The top ten includes several of Sauzee’s former international team mates in Didier Deschamps, Laurent Blanc and Marcel Desailly.

The number one spot is held by Zinedine Zidane, while Michel Platini and Thierry Henry take the second and third spots.

Just Fontaine is in at No.4 while Deschamps, Raymond Kopa, Lillian Thuram, Fabien Barthez, Blanc and Desailly make up the remainder.

While World Cup winners such as Robert Pires, Bernard Lama and Franck Lebeouf don’t even make the top 20, Eric Cantona, the legendary Manchester United forward - and another of Sauzee’s international colleagues - only just scrapes into the top 50 at 46.

Former Rangers defender Basile Boli who, like Sauzee, was part of the Marseille team to win the 1992 European Cup, is ranked at No.60 while Jocelyn Angloma, who started in defence in the final, is ranked at 71.

Anelka, Pogba and Payet are ranked at 77, 78 and 80 respectively while ex-Hearts midfielder Vincent Guerin is ranked at 93, ahead of Laurent Koscielny in 94 and Patrice Evra (98).

