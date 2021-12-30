Franck Sauzée: Hibs legend confirms long-awaited Edinburgh return in 2022

Franck Sauzee has announced his long-awaited return to Edinburgh

The former player and manager, who took up a role as ambassador for the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation (HSF) charity in 2019, headed up by current first-team stars Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson, made the announcement in a short video on social media.

Sauzée said: “Hello Hibee fans. I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming back to Edinburgh for the first time in nearly 20 years.

"I will appear at a charity dinner supporting the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation in early 2022. Please follow their social channels for further information.

"Have a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year. See you soon!”

The Frenchman, fondly referred to as “Le God” by supporters of the Easter Road side, left the club in acrimonious circumstances in 2002 when he was relieved of his duties as manager after just 69 days in post. Fans have been clamouring for his return ever since he left the club, and it is understood his former manager Alex McLeish played a key role along with HSF chairman Graeme Cadger in securing the icon’s return.

Sauzée returned to his homeland after his Hibs exit and entered the restaurant industry before working as a pundit on a number of French TV stations, including Canal+.

Following his appointment as an HSF ambassador, Sauzée said he would be returning to Scotland in 2020 to support some of the charity’s ventures.