From Neil Lennon to Michael Carrick: Hibs fans pick their favourites for next manager at Easter Road

Neil Lennon when he was unveiled as Hibs manager in the summer of 2016. Some fans would like to see the former boss back at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

For the meantime David Gray will be taking charge of first-team affairs on an interim business while the club surveys their options.

We scoured social media to see who the supporters would like to see in the dugout.

From Facebook...

Allan Sedstrem: “Take Lenny back in heartbeat but it’s unlikely due to how he left 1st time around. The only other I would like from the list is Lambert. McInnes and Neil style would kill Hibs and as for Kean, Blackburn fans warned us when he was appointed.”

Dave Mackay: “Anybody who appreciates Scott Allan and isn't Derek McInnes.”

Darren Hainey: “Let David Gray have a chance just now see what he can do if he proves himself fine. Lennon I would take back believe it or not, or Callum Davidson.”

Michael White: “Lennon only 24 defeats in 123 games last time and it would rile the Jambos. RESULT.”

From Twitter...

@Lynny_5_1: "Funny, People said Steve Kean would see the back of Jack Ross, just didn't think it would be so soon. Think Kean will caretaker until January, when some random American coach will be appointed.”

@AldoA112: "Get Neil Warnock in, he would sort out the wage thieves at Easter Road.”

@boom_boom9: "Bring in Roy Keane, they'll no be any passengers as everyone will have to work.”

@Fxrgvz: "Frank Lampard doesn’t have a job.”

@Freddie_23_23: "Alex Neil would be my pick. But loads saying McInnes. If it is him I don’t think there is much difference from JR tbh. We’d be hard to beat but football will be dire!”

@christophhhh20: "Allan Stubbs only man for the job.”

And on Hibs.net...

Pretty Boy: “Neil and McIness are the obvious 2 and I think it will be one of them. I'd love us to go for someone a bit out there, a foreigner with new ideas and no preconceptions about the league. If he smoked Marlboro lights and strutted about with detached arrogance then all the better. I think a safe pair of hands may be a better option though.”

Steve88: “All I ask for is a manager who wants to play a combative, high energy style of football and likes to keep the ball on the deck. Jack Ross and Paul Heckingbottom's failing in my eyes are they both tried to implement a modern football "easy on the eye" possession style football. For whatever reason it just doesn't work with Hibs (or in Scottish football).”

Unseen work: “Some fans want Callum Davidson? If you think the football under Ross was poor then I can’t wait till yous see Davidson.”

JennaFletcher: “McInnes for me. 53% win rate whilst at Aberdeen, and they had a good strong few years' with him at Aberdeen including League cup win, decent European run, pushed Celtic all the way in 2015/16 in the league, three years' in a row finishing 2nd.”

Bingo70: “Would Michael Carrick be realistic? Can be tough for ex players to get their first job. Coming up to Scotland could be a way to get that first gig. Darren Fletcher another id like us to consider.”

