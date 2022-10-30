The 22-year-old scored the third goal and bagged an assist in the 3-0 victory which saw Hibs leap up into third place in the cinch Premiership table.

The Easter Road boss has been vexed in recent weeks with strong performances against Dundee United and St Johnstone netting zero points combined.

Johnson admitted last midweek he wasn't content with the play of his side in the final third and called on his players to be more ruthless. And Henderson is one of those in particular the manager wants to see more from.

Ewan Henderson being put through his paces at Hibs training. Picture: SNS

“That’s probably the one I’ve been most frustrated with," he said of Henderson. "He was probably one of the first picks on the team sheet in pre-season and then had an excellent first league game against St Johnstone.

“I am just looking for that killer instinct and he showed it. We have been demanding him to be a killer and he was.

“I think he could have been even more. There was a good opportunity in the first half, then there were a couple of through balls that a player of his quality I think should execute.

“Maybe I am being harsh, but that is where I see him. Sometimes, if a manager is not on you, not striving and not pushing you to be the best, then you are probably on your way out.

Advertisement Hide Ad