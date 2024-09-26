Ibrox is still a work in progress ... | SNS Group

Gray expects travelling support for Rangers clash despite shoddy delay

Hibs fans are right to be frustrated by the Ibrox ticket shambles, according to gaffer David Gray. And he says the presence of away fans at big games is “vital to Scottish football.”

Ongoing concerns over delays to renovation works at Ibrox have left Rangers unable to guarantee Hibs ANY away allocation for Sunday’s high noon clash. Although the Easter Road outfit do expect the situation to resolve itself today, with 900 tickets likely to be available, the delay has left a lot of supporters in limbo with regard to travel plans for the weekend.

Gray, speaking earlier today, said: “My understanding at the moment is we expect there to be supporters there which is great. The fans are vital to Scottish football. I think they're a massive part of why it's a great spectacle and has such passion.

“They all get right behind their teams - and I think they should have the opportunity to go and do that. This a great opportunity for us to go there and hopefully send them back along the M8 happy. It's a difficult game at a difficult venue but it really adds to the atmosphere when they're there, Which is great.

“My understanding is I think they will be (allowed in), and I know the club is working extremely hard to speak to everyone to try and get that to be the case. As far as I'm aware, that's the situation just now.”

Sympathising with punters trying to book buses and make other arrangements, Gray said: “From the fans' point of view, I fully understand it would be really frustrating and difficult. In an ideal world the fans would like to know as early as possible so they can plan and be aware of exactly what's happening. But I'm sure everyone's doing everything they possibly can to try and make that happen. I just know they're working as hard as they can to try and achieve that. And my understanding at the moment is that should happen.”