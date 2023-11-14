'Fully fit and match fit are two different things' - warning over expectations on returning Hibs star
Popular fullback working hard to return from agonising injury
Chris Cadden won’t be thrown back into first-team football until he’s 100 per cent ready to meet the “high intensity” demands of Nick Montgomery’s all-action style.
The popular Cadden has been back on the grass at Hibernian Training Centre as he works his way back from surgery on a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.
But head coach Mongomery has cautioned against rushing the right back into action.
And Monty is adamant that even satisfying all the medical and sports science demands of experts at the club will only be part of the battle for the 27-year-old.
“Look, he’s scheduled for January - but getting back fit and getting back match fit are two different things,” said the Yorkshireman.
“So again that’s something we don’t put a date on. He is working hard like everyone else to try and get back, they’re all desperate to get back in the team and play.
“But ultimately the way we play you have to be 100 per cent fit, we play at a high intensity.
“So you need to be ready to play, not just being ticked off as fit because that’s not how it works in sport.”