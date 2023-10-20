News you can trust since 1873
Fully fit and ready to go - Hibs predicted line up v Rangers

Nick Montgomery likely to use full squad in high-tempo approach v Rangers at Ibrox

By John Greechan
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

Nick Montgomery takes his team to Ibrox on Saturday for new Rangers manager Philippe Clement’s first game at the helm. And the Hibs boss insists his team can’t be “naive” about the challenge they face, saying: “You attack with 10 players and you defend with 10 players. We like to play attacking football.

“But we’re not stupid. They’ve got some of the best players in the leauge. We’re not going to be naive and throw bodies forward and not track back.”

Here’s how Hibs are likely to line up as they face Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery wants his players to be smart in their approach to playing Rangers at Ibrox.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery wants his players to be smart in their approach to playing Rangers at Ibrox.

Fully recovered from thigh strain suffered in derby draw with Hearts before international break.

2. GK David Marshall

Fully recovered from thigh strain suffered in derby draw with Hearts before international break. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

Just back from Australia debut - and raring to go.

3. RB Lewis Miller

Just back from Australia debut - and raring to go. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

An ever-present under Montgomery.

4. CB Will Fish

An ever-present under Montgomery. Photo: Cameron Allan

