The hearse of Sir Tom Farmer - one of the most important figures in Hibs history - will pass Easter Road following a private family funeral.

The hearse of former Hibs owner and Leith legend Sir Tom Farmer will be driven past the Scottish Premiership club’s stadium following a private family funeral next week.

The Edinburgh-born businessman - who started Kwik Fit - died peacefully at his home in the city on Friday, May 9 with his funeral taking place on Wednesday, May 28. The hearse is expected to pass Easter Road at around 12.45pm. A memorial service for Farmer is also set to take place later this year to recognise his contribution to charity, public life and Scottish business.

Sir Tom saved Hibs for his beloved Leith community

Farmer’s involvement with the Leith club began in 1990, aiding the Hands Off Hibs campaign organising strong opposition to Wallace Mercer’s plans of a merger with Hearts and eventually putting up £3 million to halt receivership and take ownership of the club despite not being a football fan. He owned a majority stake in Hibs for 28 years, selling his interest in 2019 to US businessman Ron Gordon. Farmer presided over the historic Scottish Cup success in 2016, ending 114 years of hurt while also seeing two League Cup trophies during his time at the helm.

After his death, a statement from Hibs read: "Hibernian FC are devastated to hear of the passing of former owner Sir Tom Farmer, aged 84. Thank you for everything, Tom. Rest in peace."

Cup-winning captain and current boss David Gray said: “He saved the club at a time when he really needed them to do that. My relationship with him personally, it wasn't as if I've seen him all the time, not at all. But I did have one real positive meeting with him and introduction with him, which was straight after the cup final, for everything he's done for the football club. It's a sad day for everyone involved in the football club and the thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Farmer’s family commented: "Sir Tom's long and extensive career touched many aspects of Scottish and UK life. His business career is well documented, as was his commitment to philanthropy, his many public roles and his unwavering support and appreciation for the communities and people that he lived his life within. Sir Tom's Roman Catholic faith was present throughout all areas of his life. He attended mass weekly in Edinburgh and enjoyed the friendship and company of many people with the Catholic community both here in Scotland and further afield. Sir Tom will be remembered by many for his deep commitment to his family, his work and his faith and for being at all times a proud Scotsman.”

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney called him a "generous individual to so many causes in Scotland" while Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said Farmer was a "proud Scot" and a "huge contributor" to community football clubs across the Lothians.

Sir Tom was married to Anne (née Scott) and lived in Edinburgh. They had one daughter, one son and four grandchildren. Lady Farmer died in 2023. He was born in Leith in 1940 as the youngest of seven children.