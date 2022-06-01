Gareth Evans hails title-winning Hibs Under-18s as he praises team's belief

The Scottish FA’s Professional Game Board used a points-per-game model to determine the outcome of the youth league, with the Capital club clear winners.

The team lost just two league games all season, scoring 66 goals and conceding just 19 in the process.

Evans told Hibs’ website: "I am delighted for the players themselves, they've had a terrific season. Out of the 27 games we’ve played we have only lost two and we missed penalties in both of those games that we lost.

"They have only conceded 19 goals, which shows how hard they have worked defensively for each other."

The team has always appeared a close-knit unit and the former Easter Road forward agreed that the squad’s camaraderie had played a key role in their success.

"There has always been a belief in this group, there is a steely determination about them,” he explained.

Hibs Under-18s head coach Gareth Evans has hailed his close-knit squad after their title win. Picture: Maurice Dougan

"They are a really tight group who support each other on and off the pitch. The boys have really helped develop each other, not only over the last 12 months but over the last three or four years that I have been with them.

“We always knew that we had a good group of players who had grown up together and been at the club for quite some time.

"I am delighted for them but we are not under any illusions; they still have a long way to go in their development but I am really pleased with them thus far."

Some of the team have already travelled in Europe and Evans believes this will serve them well in the Youth League.

"A lot of the boys have had previous European trips before. They have been to Portugal, France and won the Foyle Cup in Ireland at under-14 level so they have done a bit of travelling as a group which has helped their development,” he continued.

"They’ve played against good opposition so hopefully that will stand them in good stead.