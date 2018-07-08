Garry Parker: Hibs haven’t had second Celtic bid yet for John McGinn

Hibs assistant coach Garry Parker has revealed that there have been no further bids from Celtic for star midfielder John McGinn and hopes that the Easter Road side will have him available to face NSI Runavik in the Europa League on Thursday night.

McGinn – the subject of a rejected £1.5millon bid from the Glasgow club early last week – was reinstated into the Hibs team as they went down 2-0 to Blackburn Rovers in Paul Hanlon’s testimonial on Sunday after he missed last Wednesday’s 6-0 win at Berwick Rangers. McGinn was rested for that match alongside other key senior players, but put in a man-of-the-match display against the English Championship club before being replaced by Vykintas Slivka just after the hour mark.

Celtic had been widely expected to table a second offer for the Scotland international, pictured, but Parker admitted that, as yet, they had received no further contact from the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

Parker said: “John got stuck in, put his foot in and passed the ball well. But he could have done better like everyone else. We’ve heard nothing more [from Celtic] and if he’s still here, of course he will play [against Runavik].”