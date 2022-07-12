'Genuinely embarrassing, every bit as poor as last season, that result made Brad McKay's career': Hibs fans react to 1-0 defeat to Falkirk

Here’s how fans reacted to the result on social media...

@davecoats1984: "Woeful. How you can persist with JDH, Newell and Campbell for 90 minutes is just baffling. No creativity whatsoever. Worrying already.”

@Stuartm72286016: "G*** first half, four half time subs and he leaves on the worst midfield we’ve had in years.”

Despondent Hibs fans watch on as Aidan Nesbitt scores to make it 1-0 to Falkirk during the Premier Sports Cup match on Tuesday evening. Picture: SNS

@jfranco617: "I retract my prior statement about winning the treble. All eyes on safely avoiding the drop.”

@Thecalchalmers1: "Hopefully that was the 1st and last instance of the manager underestimating Scottish fitba. Playing a weaker team against falkirk away than clyde at home needs an explanation.”

@CM1132194923: "First big question mark over the new manager. That starting 11 was hideous, and he showed nothing tactically to change the game, and that was against a team from league 1. That was every bit is poor as anything served up last season.”

@kthomson44: "Good to see the positivity around hibs has lasted a good 3 games. Definitely not a season defining result and still have more players to come in.”

@IanSneddon80: “Embarrassing result. Genuinely embarrassing.”

@Chrisfinn2703: “The only positive tonight is that a Hibernian manager spoke honestly about how s**** they were for the first time in nearly 3 years.”

@DavidJLawrie: "Absolute embarrassment, Going to be a long hard season.”

@iain4546: “Please tell LJ not to play player bingo again. Thanks in advance.”

@Sean_Nicol: "Literally made Brad McKay’s career with that result.”

@Kelseycraig99_: “Ahhhhhh another year as a Hibs fan….. the rollercoaster begins again.”

